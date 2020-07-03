5317 Reiger Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Completely remodeled unit available now! Quaint building with spacious units. All units come with FREE WIFI, your own washer & dryer, dishwasher, granite countertops, central HVAC, and front and back porches. There is reserved, gated, private parking in the back as well as street parking in front. Great location, minutes from Downtown, Uptown, Knox Henderson, and Lower Greenville with quick access to shopping, and dining. Also, any pet will be extremely happy playing in the enormous fenced in, backyard!