Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

5317 Reiger Avenue

Location

5317 Reiger Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Completely remodeled unit available now! Quaint building with spacious units. All units come with FREE WIFI, your own washer & dryer, dishwasher, granite countertops, central HVAC, and front and back porches. There is reserved, gated, private parking in the back as well as street parking in front. Great location, minutes from Downtown, Uptown, Knox Henderson, and Lower Greenville with quick access to shopping, and dining. Also, any pet will be extremely happy playing in the enormous fenced in, backyard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5317 Reiger Avenue have any available units?
5317 Reiger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5317 Reiger Avenue have?
Some of 5317 Reiger Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5317 Reiger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5317 Reiger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5317 Reiger Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5317 Reiger Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5317 Reiger Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5317 Reiger Avenue offers parking.
Does 5317 Reiger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5317 Reiger Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5317 Reiger Avenue have a pool?
No, 5317 Reiger Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5317 Reiger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5317 Reiger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5317 Reiger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5317 Reiger Avenue has units with dishwashers.

