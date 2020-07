Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare single-story cottage in Greenway Parks on 85' greenbelt lot. Originally built in the 1940's, this home has been updated with wood floors, Carrara master bath, and kitchen with Sub Zero frig, Viking range, Carrara counter tops, and great storage. Open formals with additional study overlooking greenbelt. Move right in and enjoy a Greenway Parks jewel box!