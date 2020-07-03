All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5305 Vickery Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5305 Vickery Boulevard
Last updated August 9 2019 at 2:46 AM

5305 Vickery Boulevard

5305 Vickery Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Vickery Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5305 Vickery Blvd, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous updated and well maintained 2 bedroom,2 bath duplex in desirable Lower Greenville,a convenient area in a safe and friendly community. Easy access to the highway -Walking distance to entertainment along Henderson, only a few streets over from a grocery store,restaurants and shopping, minutes from West Village and an $8 Uber to Deep Ellum. -Large private backyard, gorgeously remodeled with full paver walkway and patio. -New 8 ft rear board on board fence and new 8 ft board on board separation fence. -Comes with fully secured two car garage parking. Also includes washer,dryer and stainless steel refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 Vickery Boulevard have any available units?
5305 Vickery Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5305 Vickery Boulevard have?
Some of 5305 Vickery Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 Vickery Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5305 Vickery Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 Vickery Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5305 Vickery Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5305 Vickery Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5305 Vickery Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5305 Vickery Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5305 Vickery Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 Vickery Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5305 Vickery Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5305 Vickery Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5305 Vickery Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 Vickery Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5305 Vickery Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Vue Fitzhugh
2819 N Fitzhugh Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Strata
5050 Capitol Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Carrara at Cole
4649 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
Amherst Oaks
3740 High Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75244
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University