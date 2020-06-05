5302 Wenonah Drive

Amenities
Excellent opportunity to live in one of Dallas’ most coveted neighborhoods. Centrally located, this classic home has been recently refreshed and offers three bedrooms down and a private master suite with sitting area upstairs. The living room has a chic fireplace and opens into the formal dining room. Kitchen features stainless appliances, rich wood cabinets, and granite countertops. Light & bright sunroom provides an additional breakfast & living space with remarkable views of the verdant backyard and greenbelt. The beautiful backyard setting features mature trees, a patio, and direct access to the greenway. Such possibilities, coupled with proximity to the medical district,airport,downtown,& great shopping!