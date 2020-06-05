All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

5302 Wenonah Drive

5302 Wenonah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5302 Wenonah Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent opportunity to live in one of Dallas’ most coveted neighborhoods. Centrally located, this classic home has been recently refreshed and offers three bedrooms down and a private master suite with sitting area upstairs. The living room has a chic fireplace and opens into the formal dining room. Kitchen features stainless appliances, rich wood cabinets, and granite countertops. Light & bright sunroom provides an additional breakfast & living space with remarkable views of the verdant backyard and greenbelt. The beautiful backyard setting features mature trees, a patio, and direct access to the greenway. Such possibilities, coupled with proximity to the medical district,airport,downtown,& great shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5302 Wenonah Drive have any available units?
5302 Wenonah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5302 Wenonah Drive have?
Some of 5302 Wenonah Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5302 Wenonah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5302 Wenonah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5302 Wenonah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5302 Wenonah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5302 Wenonah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5302 Wenonah Drive offers parking.
Does 5302 Wenonah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5302 Wenonah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5302 Wenonah Drive have a pool?
No, 5302 Wenonah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5302 Wenonah Drive have accessible units?
No, 5302 Wenonah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5302 Wenonah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5302 Wenonah Drive has units with dishwashers.

