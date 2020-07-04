5255 Dazzle Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME IN SOUTH DALLAS! If you're looking for a modern yet affordable home, look no further! This spacious an open home is waiting for you to call it your own. Open and updated kitchen look out into the living room, perfect for entertaining and family time. NO CARPET! LAMINATE FLOORING in the entire home! Large shade tree in the private backyard makes enjoying the outdoors easy! Pet-friendly, ALL PETS CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Schedule your showing today!