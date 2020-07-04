All apartments in Dallas
Location

5255 Dazzle Drive, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME IN SOUTH DALLAS! If you're looking for a modern yet affordable home, look no further! This spacious an open home is waiting for you to call it your own. Open and updated kitchen look out into the living room, perfect for entertaining and family time. NO CARPET! LAMINATE FLOORING in the entire home! Large shade tree in the private backyard makes enjoying the outdoors easy! Pet-friendly, ALL PETS CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5255 Dazzle Drive have any available units?
5255 Dazzle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5255 Dazzle Drive have?
Some of 5255 Dazzle Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5255 Dazzle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5255 Dazzle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5255 Dazzle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5255 Dazzle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5255 Dazzle Drive offer parking?
No, 5255 Dazzle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5255 Dazzle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5255 Dazzle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5255 Dazzle Drive have a pool?
No, 5255 Dazzle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5255 Dazzle Drive have accessible units?
No, 5255 Dazzle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5255 Dazzle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5255 Dazzle Drive has units with dishwashers.

