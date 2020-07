Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

COZY NEWLY REMODELED HOME WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, CARPET, PAINT AND FLOORING WAITING FOR YOU TO CALL IT HOME. JUST A FEW SHORT DRIVE TO EVERYTHING THE BISHOP ARTS DISTRICT AND DOWNTOWN DALLAS HAVE TO OFFER, FOOD, FUN AND ENTERTAINMENT.