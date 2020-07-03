All apartments in Dallas
5233 Vanderbilt Avenue
5233 Vanderbilt Avenue

Location

5233 Vanderbilt Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Charming M Streets Tudor with Large Detached Guest Nanny Quarters. Main House with Two Large Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms, Large Formals and Updated Kitchen. Quarters with Bedroom, Living and Kitchenette. Great Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5233 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
5233 Vanderbilt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5233 Vanderbilt Avenue have?
Some of 5233 Vanderbilt Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5233 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5233 Vanderbilt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5233 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5233 Vanderbilt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5233 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5233 Vanderbilt Avenue offers parking.
Does 5233 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5233 Vanderbilt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5233 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 5233 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5233 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5233 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5233 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5233 Vanderbilt Avenue has units with dishwashers.

