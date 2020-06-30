All apartments in Dallas
5230 Miller Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5230 Miller Avenue

5230 Miller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5230 Miller Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
media room
Custom built home! Located in the heart of the historic M Streets. The design of this home marries character & elegance, featuring a spiral staircase, wine cellar, hand scraped wood floors, 2 fireplaces, 4 full suites, 2 living areas, walking closets, a dream kitchen with granite, custom cabinets, 6 burner double oven stainless steel cook top & balcony that overlooks the den with a beautiful view of the backyard, a study with a full bath and a private entrance. The second floor features, custom bookshelves, a living area, and a media room. This home has it all! You can enjoy a nice afternoon on the pleasant patio or walk to the restaurants and coffee shops on Henderson Ave & Lower Greenville.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5230 Miller Avenue have any available units?
5230 Miller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5230 Miller Avenue have?
Some of 5230 Miller Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5230 Miller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5230 Miller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5230 Miller Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5230 Miller Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5230 Miller Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5230 Miller Avenue offers parking.
Does 5230 Miller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5230 Miller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5230 Miller Avenue have a pool?
No, 5230 Miller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5230 Miller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5230 Miller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5230 Miller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5230 Miller Avenue has units with dishwashers.

