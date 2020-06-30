5230 Miller Avenue

Amenities

Custom built home! Located in the heart of the historic M Streets. The design of this home marries character & elegance, featuring a spiral staircase, wine cellar, hand scraped wood floors, 2 fireplaces, 4 full suites, 2 living areas, walking closets, a dream kitchen with granite, custom cabinets, 6 burner double oven stainless steel cook top & balcony that overlooks the den with a beautiful view of the backyard, a study with a full bath and a private entrance. The second floor features, custom bookshelves, a living area, and a media room. This home has it all! You can enjoy a nice afternoon on the pleasant patio or walk to the restaurants and coffee shops on Henderson Ave & Lower Greenville.