5227 Banting Way

Come see this move-in ready home just waiting for a new resident! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home features a Jack and Jill bathroom. It also has a spacious master bedroom with his and her walk-in closets, and a double vanity in the master bathroom. Laminate flooring throughout . Start up the wonderful wood burning fire place on those cold winter nights. Enjoy the privacy wood fence in the backyard. There is also an extra room off the garage that can be used as an office or an extra bedroom. Located close to I-30, which provides a close commute to downtown Dallas. This one will not last.