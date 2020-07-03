All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:27 PM

5227 Banting Way

5227 Banting Way · No Longer Available
Location

5227 Banting Way, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Come see this move-in ready home just waiting for a new resident! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home features a Jack and Jill bathroom. It also has a spacious master bedroom with his and her walk-in closets, and a double vanity in the master bathroom. Laminate flooring throughout . Start up the wonderful wood burning fire place on those cold winter nights. Enjoy the privacy wood fence in the backyard. There is also an extra room off the garage that can be used as an office or an extra bedroom. Located close to I-30, which provides a close commute to downtown Dallas. This one will not last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5227 Banting Way have any available units?
5227 Banting Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5227 Banting Way have?
Some of 5227 Banting Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5227 Banting Way currently offering any rent specials?
5227 Banting Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5227 Banting Way pet-friendly?
No, 5227 Banting Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5227 Banting Way offer parking?
Yes, 5227 Banting Way offers parking.
Does 5227 Banting Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5227 Banting Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5227 Banting Way have a pool?
No, 5227 Banting Way does not have a pool.
Does 5227 Banting Way have accessible units?
No, 5227 Banting Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5227 Banting Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5227 Banting Way has units with dishwashers.

