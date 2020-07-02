All apartments in Dallas
5219 Vanderbilt Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

5219 Vanderbilt Avenue

5219 Vanderbilt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5219 Vanderbilt Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This striking 1928 High Tudor home is located in the M Street Conservation District. A plethora of features abound in this freshly painted Tudor, including hardwood floors, period molding, lead glass windows, window blinds, double hung windows, new water heater, ceiling fans, light fixtures, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double ovens, refrigerator, full size washer and dryer, and more. Upstairs, find a bonus area that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Entertain in the backyard on the large wooden deck. Also, out back find extra storage and a garage built for 2! Don't miss this Beauty! Pictures show vacant, but is currently tenant occupied. Tenant pics will be provided upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5219 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
5219 Vanderbilt Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5219 Vanderbilt Avenue have?
Some of 5219 Vanderbilt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5219 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5219 Vanderbilt Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5219 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5219 Vanderbilt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5219 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5219 Vanderbilt Avenue offers parking.
Does 5219 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5219 Vanderbilt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5219 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 5219 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5219 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5219 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5219 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5219 Vanderbilt Avenue has units with dishwashers.

