5219 Vanderbilt Avenue

This striking 1928 High Tudor home is located in the M Street Conservation District. A plethora of features abound in this freshly painted Tudor, including hardwood floors, period molding, lead glass windows, window blinds, double hung windows, new water heater, ceiling fans, light fixtures, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double ovens, refrigerator, full size washer and dryer, and more. Upstairs, find a bonus area that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Entertain in the backyard on the large wooden deck. Also, out back find extra storage and a garage built for 2! Don't miss this Beauty! Pictures show vacant, but is currently tenant occupied. Tenant pics will be provided upon request.