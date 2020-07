Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location, Location, Location. This house is within walking distance to shops, restaurants, clubs, 75 Central Expressway. Rustic cottage with hardwood floors, some updates, including 2 like size bedrooms for perfect roommate situation. Private entrance to 1 bedroom, 15 x 19 screened in porch & ample workroom & deck in rear w fenced-in yard perfect for pets. Great for roommates and a good house for animal lovers. Don't miss this Opportunity!