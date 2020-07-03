All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:39 AM

5151 Miller Avenue

5151 Miller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5151 Miller Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Stunning single family attached home located in the heart of Vickery Place. Oversized living area features soaring ceilings and fireplace. Gourmet kitchen overlooks living room and is perfect for entertaining guests. 2nd story features bedrooms including the master suite equipped with jetted tub and huge walk in closet. Lovely outdoor space perfect for entertaining guests. Amazing location walking distance to Knox-Henderson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5151 Miller Avenue have any available units?
5151 Miller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5151 Miller Avenue have?
Some of 5151 Miller Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5151 Miller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5151 Miller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5151 Miller Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5151 Miller Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5151 Miller Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5151 Miller Avenue offers parking.
Does 5151 Miller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5151 Miller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5151 Miller Avenue have a pool?
No, 5151 Miller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5151 Miller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5151 Miller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5151 Miller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5151 Miller Avenue has units with dishwashers.

