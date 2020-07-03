5151 Miller Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning single family attached home located in the heart of Vickery Place. Oversized living area features soaring ceilings and fireplace. Gourmet kitchen overlooks living room and is perfect for entertaining guests. 2nd story features bedrooms including the master suite equipped with jetted tub and huge walk in closet. Lovely outdoor space perfect for entertaining guests. Amazing location walking distance to Knox-Henderson.