5140 Garrett Field Court

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Knox-Henderson area 3 story David Weekley detached townhome. Three bedrooms, one on each floor - each with its own bath. Low maintenance, artificial turf backyard. Soaring ceilings in the living room. Oversized master suite with sitting area. Large master bath with double vanity, separate tub and shower - multiple closets. Open concept kitchen with plenty of storage including a pantry and wine bar. Stainless steel gas cooking, microwave drawer, oversized center island. Full-size utility with front load washer and dryer included. Conveniently located right in the middle of the entertainment districts of Lowest Greenville and Knox-Henderson.