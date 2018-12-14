All apartments in Dallas
5140 Garrett Field Court
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:20 AM

5140 Garrett Field Court

5140 Garrett Field Ct · No Longer Available
Location

5140 Garrett Field Ct, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Knox-Henderson area 3 story David Weekley detached townhome. Three bedrooms, one on each floor - each with its own bath. Low maintenance, artificial turf backyard. Soaring ceilings in the living room. Oversized master suite with sitting area. Large master bath with double vanity, separate tub and shower - multiple closets. Open concept kitchen with plenty of storage including a pantry and wine bar. Stainless steel gas cooking, microwave drawer, oversized center island. Full-size utility with front load washer and dryer included. Conveniently located right in the middle of the entertainment districts of Lowest Greenville and Knox-Henderson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5140 Garrett Field Court have any available units?
5140 Garrett Field Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5140 Garrett Field Court have?
Some of 5140 Garrett Field Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5140 Garrett Field Court currently offering any rent specials?
5140 Garrett Field Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5140 Garrett Field Court pet-friendly?
No, 5140 Garrett Field Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5140 Garrett Field Court offer parking?
Yes, 5140 Garrett Field Court offers parking.
Does 5140 Garrett Field Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5140 Garrett Field Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5140 Garrett Field Court have a pool?
No, 5140 Garrett Field Court does not have a pool.
Does 5140 Garrett Field Court have accessible units?
No, 5140 Garrett Field Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5140 Garrett Field Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5140 Garrett Field Court has units with dishwashers.

