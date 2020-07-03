All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:22 AM

5119 Reiger Avenue

5119 Reiger Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5119 Reiger Ave, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled property with great outdoors. Open floor plan with hardwoods everywhere. Private patio on back with sitting area inside. Front porch with swing and automated gate. Great property that is beautifully redone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5119 Reiger Avenue have any available units?
5119 Reiger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5119 Reiger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5119 Reiger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5119 Reiger Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5119 Reiger Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5119 Reiger Avenue offer parking?
No, 5119 Reiger Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5119 Reiger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5119 Reiger Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5119 Reiger Avenue have a pool?
No, 5119 Reiger Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5119 Reiger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5119 Reiger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5119 Reiger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5119 Reiger Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5119 Reiger Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5119 Reiger Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

