Remodeled property with great outdoors. Open floor plan with hardwoods everywhere. Private patio on back with sitting area inside. Front porch with swing and automated gate. Great property that is beautifully redone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5119 Reiger Avenue have any available units?
5119 Reiger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 5119 Reiger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5119 Reiger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.