Dallas, TX
5112 Spyglass Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 6:42 PM

5112 Spyglass Drive

5112 Spyglass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5112 Spyglass Drive, Dallas, TX 75287
Bent Tree North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great location in sought after, quiet neighborhood with convenient drive to Dallas North Tollway, Parkway, shops and restaurants. This 5 bedroom, 4.1 bathroom home has a lot to offer its guests with its generous, transformable amount of space, storage, outdoor areas, and more. In addition, this home also includes 2 refrigerators for maximum food storage, washer and dryer in utility room, NEST app-controllable thermostats and monthly lawn care maintenance. New Roof and New HVAC! Savings on your electric bill!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Spyglass Drive have any available units?
5112 Spyglass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 Spyglass Drive have?
Some of 5112 Spyglass Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 Spyglass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Spyglass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Spyglass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5112 Spyglass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5112 Spyglass Drive offer parking?
No, 5112 Spyglass Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5112 Spyglass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5112 Spyglass Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Spyglass Drive have a pool?
No, 5112 Spyglass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5112 Spyglass Drive have accessible units?
No, 5112 Spyglass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Spyglass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 Spyglass Drive has units with dishwashers.

