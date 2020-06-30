5112 Spyglass Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Great location in sought after, quiet neighborhood with convenient drive to Dallas North Tollway, Parkway, shops and restaurants. This 5 bedroom, 4.1 bathroom home has a lot to offer its guests with its generous, transformable amount of space, storage, outdoor areas, and more. In addition, this home also includes 2 refrigerators for maximum food storage, washer and dryer in utility room, NEST app-controllable thermostats and monthly lawn care maintenance. New Roof and New HVAC! Savings on your electric bill!