Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5111 Skillman Street

5111 Skillman Street
Location

5111 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled condo located in desirable Upper Greenville area near the SMU campus. This is a great first floor unit with a covered patio and two master suites, lots of closet space. Fabulous all new kitchen. Some of the updates include granite counter-tops, new cabinets, beautiful laminate wood floors, new stainless steel appliances and all new fixtures, inset lighting, ceiling fans and paint. There is designer tile flooring in all of the wet areas. New electrical panel. The utility space for full washer dryer is in the hall. Spacious living area. Both baths have been totally redone with granite and subway tiles with designer accents. Very nice complex with pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5111 Skillman Street have any available units?
5111 Skillman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5111 Skillman Street have?
Some of 5111 Skillman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5111 Skillman Street currently offering any rent specials?
5111 Skillman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5111 Skillman Street pet-friendly?
No, 5111 Skillman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5111 Skillman Street offer parking?
No, 5111 Skillman Street does not offer parking.
Does 5111 Skillman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5111 Skillman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5111 Skillman Street have a pool?
Yes, 5111 Skillman Street has a pool.
Does 5111 Skillman Street have accessible units?
No, 5111 Skillman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5111 Skillman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5111 Skillman Street has units with dishwashers.

