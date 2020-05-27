5111 Skillman Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautifully remodeled condo located in desirable Upper Greenville area near the SMU campus. This is a great first floor unit with a covered patio and two master suites, lots of closet space. Fabulous all new kitchen. Some of the updates include granite counter-tops, new cabinets, beautiful laminate wood floors, new stainless steel appliances and all new fixtures, inset lighting, ceiling fans and paint. There is designer tile flooring in all of the wet areas. New electrical panel. The utility space for full washer dryer is in the hall. Spacious living area. Both baths have been totally redone with granite and subway tiles with designer accents. Very nice complex with pool.