All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5107 Parkland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5107 Parkland Avenue
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:15 AM

5107 Parkland Avenue

5107 Parkland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5107 Parkland Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Tudor with lots of Charm. Located in vibrant Oak Lawn Heights, this charming Tudor features Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Modern Updates, Garden Tub with Separate Shower in Bathroom. A Skylight in the raised ceiling of the Kitchen lights up cooking on the gas range. A wall of light comes through the French doors allowing access to the side patio and the back deck. The yard allows for good indoor-outdoor living in the Heart of the City. A Bonus Room is up a staircase. Come see for yourself, it’s perfect!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5107 Parkland Avenue have any available units?
5107 Parkland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5107 Parkland Avenue have?
Some of 5107 Parkland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5107 Parkland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5107 Parkland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5107 Parkland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5107 Parkland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5107 Parkland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5107 Parkland Avenue offers parking.
Does 5107 Parkland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5107 Parkland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5107 Parkland Avenue have a pool?
No, 5107 Parkland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5107 Parkland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5107 Parkland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5107 Parkland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5107 Parkland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue Live Oak
1333 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
28TwentyEight
2828 Woodside St
Dallas, TX 75204
555 Ross
1777 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202
Hadley at Bellmar
10640 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Ventana at Spring Valley
5555 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Ambassador
5027 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
River Park At The Galleria
14100 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University