5107 Parkland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Updated Tudor with lots of Charm. Located in vibrant Oak Lawn Heights, this charming Tudor features Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, Modern Updates, Garden Tub with Separate Shower in Bathroom. A Skylight in the raised ceiling of the Kitchen lights up cooking on the gas range. A wall of light comes through the French doors allowing access to the side patio and the back deck. The yard allows for good indoor-outdoor living in the Heart of the City. A Bonus Room is up a staircase. Come see for yourself, it’s perfect!