Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 510 S Winnetka Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
510 S Winnetka Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
510 S Winnetka Avenue
510 South Winnetka Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
510 South Winnetka Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful updated home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New paint. nice layout.
Includes a refrigerator and stove.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 510 S Winnetka Avenue have any available units?
510 S Winnetka Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 510 S Winnetka Avenue have?
Some of 510 S Winnetka Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 510 S Winnetka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
510 S Winnetka Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 S Winnetka Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 510 S Winnetka Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 510 S Winnetka Avenue offer parking?
No, 510 S Winnetka Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 510 S Winnetka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 S Winnetka Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 S Winnetka Avenue have a pool?
No, 510 S Winnetka Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 510 S Winnetka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 510 S Winnetka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 510 S Winnetka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 S Winnetka Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Everleigh Forestwood 55+
11881 Inwood Road
Dallas, TX 75244
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Apartments at M-Streets
1925 Moser Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University