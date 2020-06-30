All apartments in Dallas
510 S Winnetka Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

510 S Winnetka Avenue

510 South Winnetka Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

510 South Winnetka Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Come see this beautiful updated home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. New paint. nice layout.
Includes a refrigerator and stove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 S Winnetka Avenue have any available units?
510 S Winnetka Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 S Winnetka Avenue have?
Some of 510 S Winnetka Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 S Winnetka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
510 S Winnetka Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 S Winnetka Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 510 S Winnetka Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 510 S Winnetka Avenue offer parking?
No, 510 S Winnetka Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 510 S Winnetka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 S Winnetka Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 S Winnetka Avenue have a pool?
No, 510 S Winnetka Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 510 S Winnetka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 510 S Winnetka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 510 S Winnetka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 S Winnetka Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

