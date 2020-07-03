5080 Matilda St Apt 130

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo walking distance to Central Market - Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo walking distance to Central Market, restaurants, retail & Lovers Lane Dart Station. First floor unit features modern kitchen with glass tile back splash, white cabs & butcher block island. Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher and microwave. Open floor plan, with light and bright living room, and beautiful engineered wood floors through out. Master has updated bathroom with contemporary dual vanity and amazing walk in shower. Spacious second bedroom with large walk in closet. Unit has central heating and a/c, In unit Washer and Dryer (dryer not warranted) and private patio. Water is covered by HOA (paid by owner) plus 2 assigned covered parking spaces. Contact us for full property details including all 24 photos or to schedule an appointment.



(RLNE5626893)