Dallas, TX
5080 Matilda St Apt 130
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

5080 Matilda St Apt 130

5080 Matilda Street · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

5080 Matilda Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo walking distance to Central Market - Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo walking distance to Central Market, restaurants, retail & Lovers Lane Dart Station. First floor unit features modern kitchen with glass tile back splash, white cabs & butcher block island. Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher and microwave. Open floor plan, with light and bright living room, and beautiful engineered wood floors through out. Master has updated bathroom with contemporary dual vanity and amazing walk in shower. Spacious second bedroom with large walk in closet. Unit has central heating and a/c, In unit Washer and Dryer (dryer not warranted) and private patio. Water is covered by HOA (paid by owner) plus 2 assigned covered parking spaces. Contact us for full property details including all 24 photos or to schedule an appointment.

(RLNE5626893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5080 Matilda St Apt 130 have any available units?
5080 Matilda St Apt 130 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5080 Matilda St Apt 130 have?
Some of 5080 Matilda St Apt 130's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5080 Matilda St Apt 130 currently offering any rent specials?
5080 Matilda St Apt 130 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5080 Matilda St Apt 130 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5080 Matilda St Apt 130 is pet friendly.
Does 5080 Matilda St Apt 130 offer parking?
Yes, 5080 Matilda St Apt 130 offers parking.
Does 5080 Matilda St Apt 130 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5080 Matilda St Apt 130 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5080 Matilda St Apt 130 have a pool?
No, 5080 Matilda St Apt 130 does not have a pool.
Does 5080 Matilda St Apt 130 have accessible units?
No, 5080 Matilda St Apt 130 does not have accessible units.
Does 5080 Matilda St Apt 130 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5080 Matilda St Apt 130 has units with dishwashers.

