Dallas, TX
5062 Matilda Street
Last updated March 19 2020 at 4:44 AM

5062 Matilda Street

5062 Matilda Street · No Longer Available
Location

5062 Matilda Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
Location, location, location! Super spacious unit with 2 living areas, dining room, 2 large master bedrooms with walk-in closets and each with their own full baths. Large balcony. Washer and dryer supplied in unit. Walk to Central Market, Tom Thumb, LA Fitness and many retail and restaurants in the upper Greenville area. Quick access to SMU which is less than 2 miles away and many other Dallas hot spots such as White Rock Lake and North Park Mall. Clean and move-in ready! Contact agent for showing and tenant screening criteria.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5062 Matilda Street have any available units?
5062 Matilda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5062 Matilda Street have?
Some of 5062 Matilda Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5062 Matilda Street currently offering any rent specials?
5062 Matilda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5062 Matilda Street pet-friendly?
No, 5062 Matilda Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5062 Matilda Street offer parking?
No, 5062 Matilda Street does not offer parking.
Does 5062 Matilda Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5062 Matilda Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5062 Matilda Street have a pool?
No, 5062 Matilda Street does not have a pool.
Does 5062 Matilda Street have accessible units?
No, 5062 Matilda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5062 Matilda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5062 Matilda Street has units with dishwashers.

