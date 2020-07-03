5062 Matilda Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym

Location, location, location! Super spacious unit with 2 living areas, dining room, 2 large master bedrooms with walk-in closets and each with their own full baths. Large balcony. Washer and dryer supplied in unit. Walk to Central Market, Tom Thumb, LA Fitness and many retail and restaurants in the upper Greenville area. Quick access to SMU which is less than 2 miles away and many other Dallas hot spots such as White Rock Lake and North Park Mall. Clean and move-in ready! Contact agent for showing and tenant screening criteria.