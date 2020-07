Amenities

Left side of 1930's Duplex with two bedrooms and one bathroom in desirable Kessler Park neighborhood. Enjoy your morning coffee from the peaceful deck. Traditional craftsman touches, hardwood floors, and original vintage bathroom tile. Treed lot with garage parking, includes refrigerator, washer and dryer, and dishwasher. Two blocks to Methodist Hospital, also close to Bishop Arts District and Downtown Dallas Trolley stop. Pets are on approval of owner. $300 non-refundable pet deposit.