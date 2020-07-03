All apartments in Dallas
5036 Milam Street

5036 Milam Street · No Longer Available
Location

5036 Milam Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Cochran Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Nice, clean, charming, split level Dilbeck Tudor Style brick home has large formal living with 10 ft ceiling. Formal Living & both with hardwoods. Recent paint, Large game room (2nd living area) has tile floor with access to back yard. Both bedrooms have hardwood floors and are split on different levels. Finished Basement Office could be used as additional bedroom and has private entrance from driveway. Zoned central HVAC. Close to everything in Uptown and Knox-Henderson area too. Fridge included too!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 Milam Street have any available units?
5036 Milam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5036 Milam Street have?
Some of 5036 Milam Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5036 Milam Street currently offering any rent specials?
5036 Milam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 Milam Street pet-friendly?
No, 5036 Milam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5036 Milam Street offer parking?
Yes, 5036 Milam Street offers parking.
Does 5036 Milam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5036 Milam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 Milam Street have a pool?
No, 5036 Milam Street does not have a pool.
Does 5036 Milam Street have accessible units?
No, 5036 Milam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 Milam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5036 Milam Street has units with dishwashers.

