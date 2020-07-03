5036 Milam Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking

Nice, clean, charming, split level Dilbeck Tudor Style brick home has large formal living with 10 ft ceiling. Formal Living & both with hardwoods. Recent paint, Large game room (2nd living area) has tile floor with access to back yard. Both bedrooms have hardwood floors and are split on different levels. Finished Basement Office could be used as additional bedroom and has private entrance from driveway. Zoned central HVAC. Close to everything in Uptown and Knox-Henderson area too. Fridge included too!!