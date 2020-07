Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Wonderful redone one bedroom condo in Westbury Park. Spacious floor plan includes large living room with pool views. New stainless steel appliances, new laminate, new vinyl in kitchen and bathroom, new tub with tub surround and full paint! Westbury Park Condos are minutes from Uptown, Park Cities, and Love Field. A community pool with lush landscaping make this an ideal Urban retreat.