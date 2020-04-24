5027 Alcott Street

Amenities
Exquisite and beautiful home completely remodeled and expanded with additional square footage. Walkable neighborhood to shops and restaurants in Dallas’ prime location Knox-Henderson. 4 bedrooms and 3 totally updated full bathrooms. Master is downstairs. Open floor kitchen with breakfast-bar area, new cabinets, new stainless appliances, quartz countertops. Keeping with its original charm it features a covered front porch, large patio and balcony. Home has hard wood flooring, new tile flooring, and new carpet. All new doors and windows, 2 new water heaters and 2 new AC units, new roof-2017. Do not miss this completely updated home! Schedule your showing today!