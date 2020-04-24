All apartments in Dallas
5027 Alcott Street
Last updated December 11 2019 at 10:58 PM

5027 Alcott Street

5027 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

5027 Alcott Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Cochran Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Exquisite and beautiful home completely remodeled and expanded with additional square footage. Walkable neighborhood to shops and restaurants in Dallas’ prime location Knox-Henderson. 4 bedrooms and 3 totally updated full bathrooms. Master is downstairs. Open floor kitchen with breakfast-bar area, new cabinets, new stainless appliances, quartz countertops. Keeping with its original charm it features a covered front porch, large patio and balcony. Home has hard wood flooring, new tile flooring, and new carpet. All new doors and windows, 2 new water heaters and 2 new AC units, new roof-2017. Do not miss this completely updated home! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5027 Alcott Street have any available units?
5027 Alcott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5027 Alcott Street have?
Some of 5027 Alcott Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5027 Alcott Street currently offering any rent specials?
5027 Alcott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5027 Alcott Street pet-friendly?
No, 5027 Alcott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5027 Alcott Street offer parking?
Yes, 5027 Alcott Street offers parking.
Does 5027 Alcott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5027 Alcott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5027 Alcott Street have a pool?
No, 5027 Alcott Street does not have a pool.
Does 5027 Alcott Street have accessible units?
No, 5027 Alcott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5027 Alcott Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5027 Alcott Street has units with dishwashers.

