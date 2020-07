Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Completely updated 2 bed, 1 and a half bath unit. Full remodel of two bathrooms includes stand up shower, new cabinetry and quartz counter tops. Double sinks in master bath. Each bedroom includes a WIC, with additional storage with hallway WIC. Updated kitchen includes granite counters and new appliances. New flooring throughout. Plantation shutters. Wonderful location with easy access to stores, shops and DNT. Washer, dryer and fridge are included. Also available for sale.