5014 San Jacinto Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:39 PM

5014 San Jacinto Street

5014 San Jacinto Street · No Longer Available
Location

5014 San Jacinto Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Now available for lease, a Masterfully updated Mid Century Modern Building in the vibrant Uptown East District. Interior finishes feature wide plank grey wash floors, new cabinetry, arctic white quartz countertops, premium stainless appliances, ice-maker, recessed lighting, modern ceiling fans and fixtures, designer baths and in-unit washer dryer. Located just minutes from the night-life of Henderson, Lower Greenville and Deep Ellum. You’ll also enjoy a short commute to Downtown and The Baylor Medical Center and quick access to Central Expressway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5014 San Jacinto Street have any available units?
5014 San Jacinto Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5014 San Jacinto Street have?
Some of 5014 San Jacinto Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 San Jacinto Street currently offering any rent specials?
5014 San Jacinto Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 San Jacinto Street pet-friendly?
No, 5014 San Jacinto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5014 San Jacinto Street offer parking?
Yes, 5014 San Jacinto Street offers parking.
Does 5014 San Jacinto Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5014 San Jacinto Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 San Jacinto Street have a pool?
No, 5014 San Jacinto Street does not have a pool.
Does 5014 San Jacinto Street have accessible units?
No, 5014 San Jacinto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 San Jacinto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5014 San Jacinto Street has units with dishwashers.

