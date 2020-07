Amenities

Incredibly spacious duplex with feel of a single family home. Each bedroom is on separate floor and each has its' own private bath. Scraped hardwoods in living & dining areas. Galley kitchen with granite c'tops, ss appl, gas range, & huge pantry. Lovely master suite w dbl sinks, soaking tub, sep shower & HUGE walk-in. Top floor has 2nd living with access to TWO spacious decks; downtown views. 2 car att garage, fenced yard. Full size washer and dryer included.