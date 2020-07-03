All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:53 AM

5014 A Mission Ave.

5014 A Mission Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5014 A Mission Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious East Uptown townhome. Three bedrooms, each with private bath. Hardwoods in main living area. Updated kitchen with all appliances. Huge deck for entertaining. Two car attached garage. Ideal location near downtown. Full size washer and dryer included.
Incredibly spacious duplex with feel of a single family home. Each bedroom is on separate floor and each has its' own private bath. Scraped hardwoods in living & dining areas. Galley kitchen with granite c'tops, ss appl, gas range, & huge pantry. Lovely master suite w dbl sinks, soaking tub, sep shower & HUGE walk-in. Top floor has 2nd living with access to TWO spacious decks; downtown views. 2 car att garage, fenced yard. Great find!
Public Driving Directions: From 75, east on Fitzhugh, left on Mission. Property is on your right.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5014 A Mission Ave. have any available units?
5014 A Mission Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5014 A Mission Ave. have?
Some of 5014 A Mission Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 A Mission Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5014 A Mission Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 A Mission Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5014 A Mission Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5014 A Mission Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5014 A Mission Ave. offers parking.
Does 5014 A Mission Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5014 A Mission Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 A Mission Ave. have a pool?
No, 5014 A Mission Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5014 A Mission Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5014 A Mission Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 A Mission Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5014 A Mission Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

