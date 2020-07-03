All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:44 AM

5006 Cedar Springs Road

5006 Cedar Springs Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5006 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern three story town home in the heart Oak Lawn. Three parking spaces. Attached two car garage and one assigned parking spot in front. One living area on first floor and main living on second floor. Open spacious property with hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, granite counter tops and stainless refrigerator included. Third floor master suite with ample closet space. Washer and dryer included. Stones throw to Cedar Springs area shops, restaurants and nightlife. Just a few minutes drive to Uptown, Medical District, Love Field, Eatzis and Whole Foods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
5006 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5006 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 5006 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5006 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
5006 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
No, 5006 Cedar Springs Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5006 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 5006 Cedar Springs Road offers parking.
Does 5006 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5006 Cedar Springs Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
No, 5006 Cedar Springs Road does not have a pool.
Does 5006 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 5006 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5006 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

