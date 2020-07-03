5006 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Modern three story town home in the heart Oak Lawn. Three parking spaces. Attached two car garage and one assigned parking spot in front. One living area on first floor and main living on second floor. Open spacious property with hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, granite counter tops and stainless refrigerator included. Third floor master suite with ample closet space. Washer and dryer included. Stones throw to Cedar Springs area shops, restaurants and nightlife. Just a few minutes drive to Uptown, Medical District, Love Field, Eatzis and Whole Foods.