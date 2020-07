Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Walking distance to Henderson! This large one bedroom apartment is light and bright with a

great layout. Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, gas stove, vent hood, cabinets and

granite counter-tops. Living room features hardwood floors and cozy fireplace. Washer and

dryer are provided in unit as well as one gated parking spot for each resident.