5003 Bryan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in uptown area of Dallas. This complex delivers excellent standards of living with its beautiful hardwood floor, updated appliances, completely renovated building finished 2013. This complex delivers a trendy and classy lifestyle for its 12 tenants. Washer dryer onsite for tenant use. All bills paid except electricity and cable. Extra storage on 3rd floor for each unit. Very secure with gates and code to enter bldg. This unit is on the second floor. Pet must be under 25 lbs. Prefer credit score of at least 650. Landlord is waiving application fee!