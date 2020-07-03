All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 18 2019 at 2:53 AM

5003 Bryan Street

5003 Bryan Street · No Longer Available
Location

5003 Bryan Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in uptown area of Dallas. This complex delivers excellent standards of living with its beautiful hardwood floor, updated appliances, completely renovated building finished 2013. This complex delivers a trendy and classy lifestyle for its 12 tenants. Washer dryer onsite for tenant use. All bills paid except electricity and cable. Extra storage on 3rd floor for each unit. Very secure with gates and code to enter bldg. This unit is on the second floor. Pet must be under 25 lbs. Prefer credit score of at least 650. Landlord is waiving application fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5003 Bryan Street have any available units?
5003 Bryan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5003 Bryan Street have?
Some of 5003 Bryan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5003 Bryan Street currently offering any rent specials?
5003 Bryan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5003 Bryan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5003 Bryan Street is pet friendly.
Does 5003 Bryan Street offer parking?
Yes, 5003 Bryan Street offers parking.
Does 5003 Bryan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5003 Bryan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5003 Bryan Street have a pool?
No, 5003 Bryan Street does not have a pool.
Does 5003 Bryan Street have accessible units?
No, 5003 Bryan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5003 Bryan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5003 Bryan Street does not have units with dishwashers.

