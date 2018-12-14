5001 Bowser Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool internet access

ALL UTILITIES PAID (except internet, cable and phone) with your lease. Gated complex, just in time for pool season, with a great pool across the street. Quiet tucked away upstairs unit with living room picture window over looking the courtyard. Dining area and Bedroom both offer a ceiling fan to provide efficient and quick cooling or heating. The Bedroom has two closets with built ins offering added storage. Smaller community with laundry room on premises. INCREDIBLE location, easy access to Whole Foods, UTSW Medical District, Love Field. Close to Oaklawn, Downtown, Uptown, 75, 35, DNTollway, DART rail and bus service. A MUST SEE!