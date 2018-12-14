All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 7 2020

5001 Bowser Avenue

5001 Bowser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5001 Bowser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
pool
ceiling fan
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
ALL UTILITIES PAID (except internet, cable and phone) with your lease. Gated complex, just in time for pool season, with a great pool across the street. Quiet tucked away upstairs unit with living room picture window over looking the courtyard. Dining area and Bedroom both offer a ceiling fan to provide efficient and quick cooling or heating. The Bedroom has two closets with built ins offering added storage. Smaller community with laundry room on premises. INCREDIBLE location, easy access to Whole Foods, UTSW Medical District, Love Field. Close to Oaklawn, Downtown, Uptown, 75, 35, DNTollway, DART rail and bus service. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5001 Bowser Avenue have any available units?
5001 Bowser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5001 Bowser Avenue have?
Some of 5001 Bowser Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5001 Bowser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5001 Bowser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5001 Bowser Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5001 Bowser Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5001 Bowser Avenue offer parking?
No, 5001 Bowser Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5001 Bowser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5001 Bowser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5001 Bowser Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5001 Bowser Avenue has a pool.
Does 5001 Bowser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5001 Bowser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5001 Bowser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5001 Bowser Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

