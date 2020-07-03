4962 Hornsby Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

Modern bright and airy open concept townhouse located blocks from Knox Henderson. Rich hand scraped wood flooring and large bright windows welcome you into your open concept living dining space. Artistic stairwells, draw your eye through your space to a gorgeous kitchen that boasts quarts counters, marble backsplash, gas appliances and private wine fridge. Walk out covered patio next to kitchen is great for grilling and a glass of wine. Master bedroom has large vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, and an amazing spa like bathroom. Spacious second bedroom also has its own private bath. 1st floor features a bonus space great for an office or additional third bedroom plus a private yard out back.