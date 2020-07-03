All apartments in Dallas
4962 Hornsby Place
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:15 AM

4962 Hornsby Place

4962 Hornsby Pl · No Longer Available
Location

4962 Hornsby Pl, Dallas, TX 75204
Henderson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Modern bright and airy open concept townhouse located blocks from Knox Henderson. Rich hand scraped wood flooring and large bright windows welcome you into your open concept living dining space. Artistic stairwells, draw your eye through your space to a gorgeous kitchen that boasts quarts counters, marble backsplash, gas appliances and private wine fridge. Walk out covered patio next to kitchen is great for grilling and a glass of wine. Master bedroom has large vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, and an amazing spa like bathroom. Spacious second bedroom also has its own private bath. 1st floor features a bonus space great for an office or additional third bedroom plus a private yard out back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4962 Hornsby Place have any available units?
4962 Hornsby Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4962 Hornsby Place have?
Some of 4962 Hornsby Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4962 Hornsby Place currently offering any rent specials?
4962 Hornsby Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4962 Hornsby Place pet-friendly?
No, 4962 Hornsby Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4962 Hornsby Place offer parking?
No, 4962 Hornsby Place does not offer parking.
Does 4962 Hornsby Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4962 Hornsby Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4962 Hornsby Place have a pool?
No, 4962 Hornsby Place does not have a pool.
Does 4962 Hornsby Place have accessible units?
No, 4962 Hornsby Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4962 Hornsby Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4962 Hornsby Place has units with dishwashers.

