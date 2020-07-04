Rent Calculator
4916 Sugar Mill Road
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:20 AM
4916 Sugar Mill Road
4916 Sugar Mill Road
Report This Listing
Location
4916 Sugar Mill Road, Dallas, TX 75244
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Traditional home, wood floors, 3 bedrooms plus an office downstairs, large bedroom, huge closet closet and bath upstairs. Automatic gate access off alley, plus garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4916 Sugar Mill Road have any available units?
4916 Sugar Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4916 Sugar Mill Road have?
Some of 4916 Sugar Mill Road's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 4916 Sugar Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
4916 Sugar Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 Sugar Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 4916 Sugar Mill Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4916 Sugar Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 4916 Sugar Mill Road offers parking.
Does 4916 Sugar Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4916 Sugar Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 Sugar Mill Road have a pool?
No, 4916 Sugar Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 4916 Sugar Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 4916 Sugar Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 Sugar Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4916 Sugar Mill Road has units with dishwashers.
