4827 Cowan Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool ice maker

4827 Cowan combines a sleek contemporary design with an open concept, urging you to keep the party going all weekend. A 20 ft vaulted entry transitions into a gorgeous living space of clean lines, expansive sliding glass walls and diamond cut concrete flooring. Chef’s kitchen boasts a 13ft Vicostone quartz island with waterfall sides, built-in coffee experience, custom cabinetry and Bosch appliances. Centerpiece stairs rise to the second-floor, hosting two en-suite bedrooms and the crowd favorite, an expansive master suite adorned with bespoke luxury closets, standup shower, Vessel tub and a private balcony overlooking your future pool. Elevate and accentuate life here. Because you’re worth it!