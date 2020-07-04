All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:34 PM

4827 Cowan Avenue

4827 Cowan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4827 Cowan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
4827 Cowan combines a sleek contemporary design with an open concept, urging you to keep the party going all weekend. A 20 ft vaulted entry transitions into a gorgeous living space of clean lines, expansive sliding glass walls and diamond cut concrete flooring. Chef’s kitchen boasts a 13ft Vicostone quartz island with waterfall sides, built-in coffee experience, custom cabinetry and Bosch appliances. Centerpiece stairs rise to the second-floor, hosting two en-suite bedrooms and the crowd favorite, an expansive master suite adorned with bespoke luxury closets, standup shower, Vessel tub and a private balcony overlooking your future pool. Elevate and accentuate life here. Because you’re worth it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4827 Cowan Avenue have any available units?
4827 Cowan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4827 Cowan Avenue have?
Some of 4827 Cowan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4827 Cowan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4827 Cowan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4827 Cowan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4827 Cowan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4827 Cowan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4827 Cowan Avenue offers parking.
Does 4827 Cowan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4827 Cowan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4827 Cowan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4827 Cowan Avenue has a pool.
Does 4827 Cowan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4827 Cowan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4827 Cowan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4827 Cowan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

