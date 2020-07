Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Great Ranch Traditional home that has been updated. No carpet in home; wood flooring, parquet, and tile. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Living, 2 Dining. Large Family Room with Fireplace & French Doors which lead to extended Patio. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Appliances, Lighting, and more. Master Bath has been updated and Spa like. Master Closet has built in shelving.

Lots of storage throughout the house. Walk to Area Private Schools.