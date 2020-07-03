All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:13 AM

4815 Kelman Street

4815 Kelman Street · No Longer Available
Location

4815 Kelman Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Ridgewood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Attractive, traditional home in highly sought-after Ridgewood Park neighborhood. Hardwood floors, original tile baths, tiled kitchen, flagstone porch and patio overlooking large backyard. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, dining area, and detached garage. Convenient to Central Market, Mockingbird Station, SMU, DART, White Rock Lake, Ridgewood Park, and local schools. Great neighborhood, and good layout for roommates or a family. Available now for move in. Contact today to view the property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 Kelman Street have any available units?
4815 Kelman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4815 Kelman Street have?
Some of 4815 Kelman Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 Kelman Street currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Kelman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Kelman Street pet-friendly?
No, 4815 Kelman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4815 Kelman Street offer parking?
Yes, 4815 Kelman Street offers parking.
Does 4815 Kelman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 Kelman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Kelman Street have a pool?
No, 4815 Kelman Street does not have a pool.
Does 4815 Kelman Street have accessible units?
No, 4815 Kelman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Kelman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4815 Kelman Street has units with dishwashers.

