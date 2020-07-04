4812 Wateka Drive

Amenities

Take advantage of the opportunity to live next door to Park Cities, Inwood Village: dining and shopping, within walking distance of upscale Tom thumb grocery store, and close to Dallas North Tollway. This spacious open floor plan is located in the exclusive Greenway Parks at Inwood and University Blvd. It features hardwoods throughout, huge walk-in pantry, gas range, stainless appliances, wood burning fireplace, crown molding, huge master walk-in closet, ceiling fans, radiant heat barrier and added insulation for reduced energy bills, office next to kitchen, lots of natural light, storage space galore, 8 ft fenced-in back yard, two car garage in back and lots of parking on street in front.