Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:31 AM

4812 Wateka Drive

4812 Wateka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4812 Wateka Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Take advantage of the opportunity to live next door to Park Cities, Inwood Village: dining and shopping, within walking distance of upscale Tom thumb grocery store, and close to Dallas North Tollway. This spacious open floor plan is located in the exclusive Greenway Parks at Inwood and University Blvd. It features hardwoods throughout, huge walk-in pantry, gas range, stainless appliances, wood burning fireplace, crown molding, huge master walk-in closet, ceiling fans, radiant heat barrier and added insulation for reduced energy bills, office next to kitchen, lots of natural light, storage space galore, 8 ft fenced-in back yard, two car garage in back and lots of parking on street in front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 Wateka Drive have any available units?
4812 Wateka Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 Wateka Drive have?
Some of 4812 Wateka Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 Wateka Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4812 Wateka Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 Wateka Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4812 Wateka Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4812 Wateka Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4812 Wateka Drive offers parking.
Does 4812 Wateka Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 Wateka Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 Wateka Drive have a pool?
No, 4812 Wateka Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4812 Wateka Drive have accessible units?
No, 4812 Wateka Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 Wateka Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 Wateka Drive has units with dishwashers.

