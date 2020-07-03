4811 Worth St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

Charming, Greek Revival Architecture style, located in a historic distsrict

2 bedroom/1 bathroom. Bath access is only through one bedroom.

Hardwood floors, skylight, modern/antique ceiling fixtures and lighting.

Beautifully decorated in an artsy, eclectic style

1.5 Lot with mature trees, deck (no pets)

No smoking.

Two minutes east of downtown Dallas

Near the bus DART line

Near Baylor Hospital and Texas A&M College of Dentistry

Near Carroll and Gaston Ave but not exactly

Five minutes from Deep Ellum, Greenville Ave., White Rock Lake



Short and long stays welcome.

Utilities and internet are extra.



Driveway parking.