Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4810 Cedar Springs Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4810 Cedar Springs Rd

4810 Cedar Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

4810 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Oaklawn 2/2 $1285 w/pool gated entrance - Property Id: 78803

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Oaklawn unit w/Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Hot Tub, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Elevators, Community parking garage,
W/D machines, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning oven, Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Fire places, Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.
Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.
Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.
All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.
www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78803
Property Id 78803

(RLNE5818558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 Cedar Springs Rd have any available units?
4810 Cedar Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4810 Cedar Springs Rd have?
Some of 4810 Cedar Springs Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 Cedar Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4810 Cedar Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 Cedar Springs Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4810 Cedar Springs Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4810 Cedar Springs Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4810 Cedar Springs Rd offers parking.
Does 4810 Cedar Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4810 Cedar Springs Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 Cedar Springs Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4810 Cedar Springs Rd has a pool.
Does 4810 Cedar Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 4810 Cedar Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 Cedar Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4810 Cedar Springs Rd has units with dishwashers.

