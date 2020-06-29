4810 Cedar Springs Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Oaklawn 2/2 $1285 w/pool gated entrance - Property Id: 78803



PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.



Oaklawn unit w/Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Hot Tub, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop, Elevators, Community parking garage,

W/D machines, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning oven, Dishwasher, Garbage disposal, Fire places, Frost free refrigerators



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.

Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.

All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com



Spirit Real Estate Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78803

Property Id 78803



(RLNE5818558)