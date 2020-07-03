4742 Victor Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This Colonial Revival style second-story unit in a completely remodeled quad-plex has everything you've been looking for! Nothing left untouched. Living area has beautiful decorative fireplace. Kitchen includes 5-burner gas range, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances; breakfast-dining off kitchen; fully updated bath, stacked W-D, two large closets, gorgeous refinished hardwoods throughout, all new windows, designer paint colors, a shared balcony and fully fenced yard. Great location near Munger Place, restaurants, the Sante Fe Trail & Baylor.