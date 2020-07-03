All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4742 Victor Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4742 Victor Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

4742 Victor Street

4742 Victor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4742 Victor Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This Colonial Revival style second-story unit in a completely remodeled quad-plex has everything you've been looking for! Nothing left untouched. Living area has beautiful decorative fireplace. Kitchen includes 5-burner gas range, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances; breakfast-dining off kitchen; fully updated bath, stacked W-D, two large closets, gorgeous refinished hardwoods throughout, all new windows, designer paint colors, a shared balcony and fully fenced yard. Great location near Munger Place, restaurants, the Sante Fe Trail & Baylor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4742 Victor Street have any available units?
4742 Victor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4742 Victor Street have?
Some of 4742 Victor Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4742 Victor Street currently offering any rent specials?
4742 Victor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4742 Victor Street pet-friendly?
No, 4742 Victor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4742 Victor Street offer parking?
No, 4742 Victor Street does not offer parking.
Does 4742 Victor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4742 Victor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4742 Victor Street have a pool?
No, 4742 Victor Street does not have a pool.
Does 4742 Victor Street have accessible units?
No, 4742 Victor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4742 Victor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4742 Victor Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pearl on Frankford
7421 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Broadstone 5151
5151 Bent Tree Forest Dr
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University