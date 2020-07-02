4719 Junius Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2nd Floor unit, completely renovated down to the studs, including electrical and plumbing. Tall ceilings and lots of windows make this unit light and bright! The kitchen pops with sparkling white quartz counters, white shaker cabinets, designer back splash & fixtures, and Samsung SS appliances. The baths have been updated with quartz counters & vessel sinks. Full size laundry closet with washer & dryer provided. Beautiful community outdoor spaces have been landscaped for you to relax with friends & neighbors, with plenty of room for the pets to play. Close to Baylor Medical Center, Downtown Dallas, Deep Ellum, & Lakewood, just minutes from major highways. Perfect for the busy executive. 1 Month Free***