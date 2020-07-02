All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4719 Junius Street

4719 Junius Street · No Longer Available
Location

4719 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Peak's

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2nd Floor unit, completely renovated down to the studs, including electrical and plumbing. Tall ceilings and lots of windows make this unit light and bright! The kitchen pops with sparkling white quartz counters, white shaker cabinets, designer back splash & fixtures, and Samsung SS appliances. The baths have been updated with quartz counters & vessel sinks. Full size laundry closet with washer & dryer provided. Beautiful community outdoor spaces have been landscaped for you to relax with friends & neighbors, with plenty of room for the pets to play. Close to Baylor Medical Center, Downtown Dallas, Deep Ellum, & Lakewood, just minutes from major highways. Perfect for the busy executive. 1 Month Free***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4719 Junius Street have any available units?
4719 Junius Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4719 Junius Street have?
Some of 4719 Junius Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4719 Junius Street currently offering any rent specials?
4719 Junius Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4719 Junius Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4719 Junius Street is pet friendly.
Does 4719 Junius Street offer parking?
No, 4719 Junius Street does not offer parking.
Does 4719 Junius Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4719 Junius Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4719 Junius Street have a pool?
No, 4719 Junius Street does not have a pool.
Does 4719 Junius Street have accessible units?
No, 4719 Junius Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4719 Junius Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4719 Junius Street has units with dishwashers.

