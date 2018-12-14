4719 Elsby Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Fully landscaped property with welcoming circular drive is ideally located in heart of Dallas. Established, tree neighborhood is the perfect melding of charm, elegance & modernity. Convenient to downtown, DNT, shopping & retail. Property features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths w seamless floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Formals & family area open to patio. Well-appointed kitchen features gas cook top, built-in fridge, granite & SS appliances. Master BDR is complemented w French doors that lead to patio & deck. Ensuite boasts dual vanities, walk-in shower & tub. Secondary BDR w crown, CF & built-ins. Bonus detached studio or storage. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required.