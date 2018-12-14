All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 28 2020 at 9:36 AM

4719 Elsby Avenue

4719 Elsby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4719 Elsby Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Inwood-Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
air conditioning
microwave
Fully landscaped property with welcoming circular drive is ideally located in heart of Dallas. Established, tree neighborhood is the perfect melding of charm, elegance & modernity. Convenient to downtown, DNT, shopping & retail. Property features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths w seamless floor plan that is perfect for entertaining. Formals & family area open to patio. Well-appointed kitchen features gas cook top, built-in fridge, granite & SS appliances. Master BDR is complemented w French doors that lead to patio & deck. Ensuite boasts dual vanities, walk-in shower & tub. Secondary BDR w crown, CF & built-ins. Bonus detached studio or storage. $20 monthly HVAC filter program required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4719 Elsby Avenue have any available units?
4719 Elsby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4719 Elsby Avenue have?
Some of 4719 Elsby Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4719 Elsby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4719 Elsby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4719 Elsby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4719 Elsby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4719 Elsby Avenue offer parking?
No, 4719 Elsby Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4719 Elsby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4719 Elsby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4719 Elsby Avenue have a pool?
No, 4719 Elsby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4719 Elsby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4719 Elsby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4719 Elsby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4719 Elsby Avenue has units with dishwashers.

