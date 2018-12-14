4716 Manett Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

New construction, modern duplex in E. Village area. Prime location minutes from Knox-Henderson, Lwr Greenville, Uptown,Deep Ellum, Dwntwn and SMU. High Ceilings and ample windows provide natural light to entire home. Hdwd flrs, open flr plan w lg kitchen island, stainless appliances. Lg master ensuite with walk in shower, free standing tub wet area, ample storage throughout with walk in closets. Quartz counters thru out home. 2nd living area or game room on 2nd level. 8' fence provides privacy to backyard green space where you can enjoy a large covered patio. Laundry complete with washer dryer.