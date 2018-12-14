All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4716 Manett Street

4716 Manett Street · No Longer Available
Location

4716 Manett Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
New construction, modern duplex in E. Village area. Prime location minutes from Knox-Henderson, Lwr Greenville, Uptown,Deep Ellum, Dwntwn and SMU. High Ceilings and ample windows provide natural light to entire home. Hdwd flrs, open flr plan w lg kitchen island, stainless appliances. Lg master ensuite with walk in shower, free standing tub wet area, ample storage throughout with walk in closets. Quartz counters thru out home. 2nd living area or game room on 2nd level. 8' fence provides privacy to backyard green space where you can enjoy a large covered patio. Laundry complete with washer dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4716 Manett Street have any available units?
4716 Manett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4716 Manett Street have?
Some of 4716 Manett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4716 Manett Street currently offering any rent specials?
4716 Manett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4716 Manett Street pet-friendly?
No, 4716 Manett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4716 Manett Street offer parking?
Yes, 4716 Manett Street offers parking.
Does 4716 Manett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4716 Manett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4716 Manett Street have a pool?
No, 4716 Manett Street does not have a pool.
Does 4716 Manett Street have accessible units?
No, 4716 Manett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4716 Manett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4716 Manett Street has units with dishwashers.

