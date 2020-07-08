All apartments in Dallas
4713 Belmont Avenue
4713 Belmont Avenue

4713 Belmont Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4713 Belmont Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
High end ultra contemporary attached single family home. High ceilings and windows provide wonderful natural light to this lock and leave home. Finishes incl quartz counter tops through out home, stainless appl incl refrigerator,gas cook top, microwave, dw. Walk in storage pantry with dry bar. Lg island suitable for addtl dining. Stained concrete floors on lwr lever. 8 ft fence provides privacy to backyard green space and covered patio with fireplace. 2nd floor reveals 3 bedrooms. Master en-suite incl soaking tub inside shower wet space and lg walk in closet, triple hung. Second bath w dual sinks, lg shower and designer fixtures services bedroom 2 and 3. Laundry complete with washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4713 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
4713 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4713 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 4713 Belmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4713 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4713 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4713 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4713 Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4713 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4713 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 4713 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4713 Belmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4713 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 4713 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4713 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4713 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4713 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4713 Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

