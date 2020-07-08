4713 Belmont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

High end ultra contemporary attached single family home. High ceilings and windows provide wonderful natural light to this lock and leave home. Finishes incl quartz counter tops through out home, stainless appl incl refrigerator,gas cook top, microwave, dw. Walk in storage pantry with dry bar. Lg island suitable for addtl dining. Stained concrete floors on lwr lever. 8 ft fence provides privacy to backyard green space and covered patio with fireplace. 2nd floor reveals 3 bedrooms. Master en-suite incl soaking tub inside shower wet space and lg walk in closet, triple hung. Second bath w dual sinks, lg shower and designer fixtures services bedroom 2 and 3. Laundry complete with washer and dryer.