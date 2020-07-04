All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

4710 Bradford Drive

4710 Bradford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4710 Bradford Drive, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRIME LOCATION RIGHT inside the front gate on the right, easily watch for your arriving guests or car service, close by pool & parking. This unit has just been power washed front and back including back patio walkways, windows cleaned inside and out. Spacious back patio perfect for pets. This unit has NO CARPET, includes Hand scraped hardwoods, ceramic tile, granite counter-tops nicely decorated. Interior has been cleaned top to bottom and is ready for your move in. This 2 bedroom unit comes complete with all appliances including Washer Dryer. Heavily Treed picturesque Montebella is awaiting your next home. Gated Community. Ideally located near the Medical District, IH35, DNT, Love Field, Uptown, and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 375
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

