4710 Bradford Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

PRIME LOCATION RIGHT inside the front gate on the right, easily watch for your arriving guests or car service, close by pool & parking. This unit has just been power washed front and back including back patio walkways, windows cleaned inside and out. Spacious back patio perfect for pets. This unit has NO CARPET, includes Hand scraped hardwoods, ceramic tile, granite counter-tops nicely decorated. Interior has been cleaned top to bottom and is ready for your move in. This 2 bedroom unit comes complete with all appliances including Washer Dryer. Heavily Treed picturesque Montebella is awaiting your next home. Gated Community. Ideally located near the Medical District, IH35, DNT, Love Field, Uptown, and Downtown.