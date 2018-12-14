All apartments in Dallas
4707 Junius St
Location

4707 Junius St, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Large Swiss Ave Historic charmer ready for new owner. Perfect for owner to live in one unit while renting the other unit. Or convert back to single family . Building has two with fireplace, hardwood floors. Large floor plan with two large bedrooms and one smaller bedroom , lots of windows. Unit is flooded with light! Comes with washer and dryer in each unit. new stainless steel appliances: Gas stove oven, Side by side Refrigerator with ice and water in door, dishwasher and lower profile microwave oven installed in 2019. Each unit has a has mud room/ storage /extra closet room, Large backyard
Historic property in Swiss Ave Historic district. Close to everything old east Dallas has to offer. Large yard, lots of light. Unit has just been renovated: everything new.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Junius St - 4707 have any available units?
4707 Junius St - 4707 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 Junius St - 4707 have?
Some of 4707 Junius St - 4707's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 Junius St - 4707 currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Junius St - 4707 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Junius St - 4707 pet-friendly?
No, 4707 Junius St - 4707 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4707 Junius St - 4707 offer parking?
No, 4707 Junius St - 4707 does not offer parking.
Does 4707 Junius St - 4707 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4707 Junius St - 4707 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Junius St - 4707 have a pool?
No, 4707 Junius St - 4707 does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Junius St - 4707 have accessible units?
No, 4707 Junius St - 4707 does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Junius St - 4707 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4707 Junius St - 4707 has units with dishwashers.

