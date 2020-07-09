All apartments in Dallas
4645 Bryan Street

Location

4645 Bryan Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Welcome to “The Wilshire.” Old East Dallas’ new hip and luxe boutique apartment community. Steps away from the revamped Bryan Street Retail, The Wilshire has been stripped to the core and revitalized with all brand-new systems and designer finishes. The property features very spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that open to a lush middle courtyard. All first-floor units come with large fenced in outdoor patios, perfect for pets or outdoor relaxation. All second-floor units have vaulted ceilings creating more vertical space that feels more like a house than an apartment. All units have in unit laundry provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4645 Bryan Street have any available units?
4645 Bryan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4645 Bryan Street have?
Some of 4645 Bryan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4645 Bryan Street currently offering any rent specials?
4645 Bryan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 Bryan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4645 Bryan Street is pet friendly.
Does 4645 Bryan Street offer parking?
Yes, 4645 Bryan Street offers parking.
Does 4645 Bryan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4645 Bryan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 Bryan Street have a pool?
No, 4645 Bryan Street does not have a pool.
Does 4645 Bryan Street have accessible units?
No, 4645 Bryan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 Bryan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4645 Bryan Street has units with dishwashers.

