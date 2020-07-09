4645 Bryan Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

Welcome to “The Wilshire.” Old East Dallas’ new hip and luxe boutique apartment community. Steps away from the revamped Bryan Street Retail, The Wilshire has been stripped to the core and revitalized with all brand-new systems and designer finishes. The property features very spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that open to a lush middle courtyard. All first-floor units come with large fenced in outdoor patios, perfect for pets or outdoor relaxation. All second-floor units have vaulted ceilings creating more vertical space that feels more like a house than an apartment. All units have in unit laundry provided.