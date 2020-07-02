4634 Country Creek Drive

Amenities

Great investment property. Leased for $850 till this year september. One story Family Condo is move in ready! with 1 Bedroom, with great closet space, and 1 full bath. Great Laminate wood Work in Kitchen and bathrooms, and Brand New Carpet in l Bedrooms, plus Fresh Paint. New Stainless Steel appliance, and Wood Blinds all around the house. Beautiful cabinets and Granite Counter Tops in the bathroom. This one is clean and immaculate inside! Like Brand new apartment, New Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more.