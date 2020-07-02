All apartments in Dallas
Last updated February 22 2020

4634 Country Creek Drive

4634 Country Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4634 Country Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75236

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great investment property. Leased for $850 till this year september. One story Family Condo is move in ready! with 1 Bedroom, with great closet space, and 1 full bath. Great Laminate wood Work in Kitchen and bathrooms, and Brand New Carpet in l Bedrooms, plus Fresh Paint. New Stainless Steel appliance, and Wood Blinds all around the house. Beautiful cabinets and Granite Counter Tops in the bathroom. This one is clean and immaculate inside! Like Brand new apartment, New Ceiling Fans, Lighting Fixtures and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4634 Country Creek Drive have any available units?
4634 Country Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4634 Country Creek Drive have?
Some of 4634 Country Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4634 Country Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4634 Country Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4634 Country Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4634 Country Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4634 Country Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 4634 Country Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4634 Country Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4634 Country Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4634 Country Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 4634 Country Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4634 Country Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 4634 Country Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4634 Country Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4634 Country Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

